Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

