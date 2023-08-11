KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPT traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The stock has a market cap of C$104.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$11.22.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.3394737 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPT

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.