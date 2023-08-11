Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOS. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,760. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

