Knuff & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VRTX opened at $347.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00.
In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
