Knuff & Co LLC Sells 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $515.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

