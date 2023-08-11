Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,845.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,043.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,854.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

