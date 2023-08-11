Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $183.75 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

