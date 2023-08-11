Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KNF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 35,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,802,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,380,000.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

