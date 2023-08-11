KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KKR opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

