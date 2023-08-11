Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 1,195.8% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.20.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.