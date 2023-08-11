Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRC. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 632,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,098 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,495,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.