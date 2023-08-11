KeyCorp Comments on First Solar, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.09. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2024 earnings at $14.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.52. 73,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,822. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.83. First Solar has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,090 shares of company stock worth $14,829,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

