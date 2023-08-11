KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $160.83. 8,643,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

