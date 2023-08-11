KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,423 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

