KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 1,472,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

