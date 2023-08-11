KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.30. 2,737,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.