KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.70. 3,246,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.