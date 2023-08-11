KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VDC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

