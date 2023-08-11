Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Karora Resources to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$96.81 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.45 million, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.01.

KRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

