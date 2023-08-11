Karen M. Jones Sells 900 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

