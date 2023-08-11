Karen M. Jones Sells 900 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

