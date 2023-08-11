Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 12th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,852. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $652.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

