K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE KBL opened at C$34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.51.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2713149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

