JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 525

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.84) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVVIY. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 475 ($6.07) in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Aviva Stock Performance
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
