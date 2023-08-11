JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 525

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.84) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVVIY. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 475 ($6.07) in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,877. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

