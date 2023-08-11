JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $11.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 616,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

