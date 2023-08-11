JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $83.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 597,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 532,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,679.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

