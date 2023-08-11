John Burgess Purchases 258,214 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess acquired 258,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.59) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a one year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 281.50 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 37.81.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

