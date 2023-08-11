John Burgess Purchases 258,214 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess acquired 258,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64).
Pantheon International Stock Performance
Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.59) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a one year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 281.50 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 37.81.
Pantheon International Company Profile
