Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 5,964 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

