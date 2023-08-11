Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,541. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

