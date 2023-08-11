Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.74.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.