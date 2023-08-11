Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.3 %

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.92. 50,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

