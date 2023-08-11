ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of ITT worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

