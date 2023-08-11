iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.31. 578,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

