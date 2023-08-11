iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,333,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,547. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

