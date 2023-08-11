iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

