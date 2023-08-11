iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,014. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.