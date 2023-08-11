iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,825,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

