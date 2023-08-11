iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 175564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.