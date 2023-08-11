iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 175564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

