iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 175564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

