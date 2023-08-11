iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,700 shares, a growth of 584.1% from the July 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 176,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

