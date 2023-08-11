iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.11 and its 200 day moving average is $421.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

