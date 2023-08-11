iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 6,621,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

