IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Down 0.8%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 1,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

