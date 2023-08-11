Investment House LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $93.41. 72,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

