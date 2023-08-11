Investment House LLC Sells 190 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,745. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

