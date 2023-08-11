Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.49. 2,206,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

