Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

