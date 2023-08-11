Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 13,310 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,758 shares of company stock worth $48,036,689 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 816,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

