Investment House LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $128.57. 725,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,913. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

