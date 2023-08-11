Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$172.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$165.00 to C$160.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$173.00 to C$171.00.

7/18/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$175.00 to C$165.00.

7/13/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

7/13/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$183.00 to C$177.00.

7/11/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$167.00.

7/7/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00.

6/13/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$177.00.

CNR stock opened at C$156.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.71 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$156.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.4146919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

