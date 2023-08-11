Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Patrick Industries (PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00.

7/14/2023 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $83.06 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

