Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.57

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 118154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

